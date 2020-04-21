Social distancing only way to overcome corona: Zafar

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal and member of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Task Force for Corona, Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that social distancing is the only solution to overcome the problem of corona and if people act on the government’s instruction and SOPs in government institutions then corona could be controlled.

He added that with the consultation of Ulema, the government has prepared slandered SOPs and if they are kept in view then the situation could be controlled in Ramazan.

Talking to media, he said that the Corona Task Force, under the leadership of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, specialists and scientists of various institutions is conducting rapid research on the coronavirus under the supervision of Prof Ata-ur-Rehman and in the next 10-12 months there can be a big breakthrough regarding the corona vaccine. In the same way, preparation ventilators can also be started in 4-5 months in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that coronavirus patients are less found in pregnant women, while a study is being conducted with collaboration of Denmark.

Whereas in China and the United States, there have been very rare cases of pregnant women. He advised that newly-born baby should be fed on mother’s milk but by feeder.

The principal said that like 9/11, a new world will emerge after Covid-19 and all countries will have to spend more money on the health sector.

Principal PGMI said the Federal Task Force for Corona is holding meetings via video link and a formation of a new foundation is also under consideration, with data from various health organizations and centers setting new safety rules.

Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar urged the citizens to take coronavirus seriously while ensuring social distance, adopting all security measures and take it seriously so that they and their families can be protected.

Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that being an underdeveloped country Pakistan will have to keep in view ground realities. Al-freed concluded that due to telemedicine service 50% of crowd in hospitals has been decrease while the citizens were able to get treatment in minimum possible time.