Social distancing: Dimensions and challenges

DR RAJKUMAR SINGH

SOCIAL distancing, or physical distancing, is a set of non-pharmaceutical interventions or measures taken to prevent the spread of a contagious disease by maintaining a physical distance between people and reducing the number of times people come into close contact with each other. It involves keeping a distance of six feet or two meters from others and avoiding gathering together in large groups. Social distancing measures are more effective when the infectious disease spreads via droplet contact (coughing or sneezing); direct physical contact, including sexual contact; indirect physical contact (e.g., by touching a contaminated surface); or airborne transmission (if the micro organism can survive in the air for long periods). By reducing the probability that a given uninfected person will come into physical contact with an infected person, the disease transmission can be suppressed, resulting in fewer deaths. The measures are combined with good respiratory hygiene and hand washing. During the 2019–2020 coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested the reference to “physical” as an alternative to “social”, in keeping with the notion that it is a physical distance which prevents transmission; people can remain socially connected via technology. To slow down the spread of infectious diseases and avoid overburdening healthcare systems, particularly during a pandemic, several social distancing measures are used, including the closing of schools and workplaces, isolation, quarantine, restricting movement of people and the cancellation of mass gatherings. Previous history of social distancing Social distancing measures date back to at least the fifth century BCe. The biblical book of Leviticus contains one of the earliest known references to the practice, likely as response to leprosy. Further Jewish writings built upon this foundation. Rabbinic literature — as universally shared before the advent of germ theory — did not recognize the origin of contagious diseases, but did show that there was knowledge of the value of social isolation in preventing their transmission. During the Plague of Justinian, emperor Justinian enforced an ineffective quarantine on the Byzantine Empire, including dumping bodies into the sea, blaming the widespread outbreak predominately on “Jews, Samaritans, pagans, heretics, Arians, Montanists, and homosexuals.” In modern times, social distancing measures have been successfully implemented in several previous epidemics. In St. Louis, shortly after the first cases of influenza were detected in the city during the 1918 flu pandemic, authorities implemented school closures, bans on public gatherings and other social distancing interventions. The death rate in St. Louis were much less than in Philadelphia, which, despite having cases of influenza, allowed a mass parade to continue and did not introduce social distancing until more than two weeks after its first cases. Social distancing and precautions: Drawbacks of social distancing can include loneliness, reduced productivity and the loss of other benefits associated with human interaction. But Coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading through communities in many countries now. The best way to fight this spread is for everyone to practise social distancing. It puts space between people. When people who are infected with the virus stay away from others, they can’t pass it to anyone else. This way, fewer people get sick at the same time. Then, doctors and hospitals are better able to keep up with treating those who need care. Social distancing can be done in different ways, depending on how many people in the community are sick. Social distancing methods include: (a) closing schools, restaurants, shops, movie theatres, and other places where people gather (b) not getting together in person with friends (c) not going to stores unless it is necessary (d) working from home and (e) not taking public transportation, including buses, subways, taxis and rideshares. While the coronavirus is still spreading, it’s best to take a “better safe than sorry” approach. This means: Keep our family home and away from others as much as possible. Don’t have friends and extended family over, and don’t go to their homes. People who look healthy still can be infected and can spread the virus. That’s why it’s important to stay away from everyone, even if they don’t seem sick. If we have to go out, make sure we are at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from other people. Viruses can spread when someone sneezes or coughs out tiny droplets. These droplets don’t usually travel more than 6 feet before falling to the ground. If we are caring for someone who is sick, take all recommended precautions. It’s important to keep that person away from others. Time pass methods in social distancing: With the Coronavirus, kids don’t seem to get as sick as adults. But infected kids can still spread the virus to people who could become seriously ill. Closing schools protects everyone in a community. For now, people should not go to places like movie theatres or restaurants, or to group events, sports activities and even playdates. Being away from friends, extended family and social activities can be hard on teens and kids. To help them stay connected, we might set up FaceTime or Skype visits or playdates. We also can plan family activities. Taking a walk or a hike or riding bikes are great ways to get out and get active without having physical contact. If we go to parks, keep kids off of communal equipment. If people do come into our home, make sure that everyone washes his hands when they arrive and leave. Also, clean surfaces that get touched a lot before and after visits. The official phrase is “social distancing,” but it can help think of it as “physical distancing” instead. We can still be social, just in different ways. Take advantage of social media and video apps to support each other, laugh together, and take care of each other until the virus is under control. — The writer is Professor and Head, P G Department of Political Science, Bihar, India.