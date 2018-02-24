Social consciousness

The death sentence awarded by anti-terrorism court on four counts in the Zainab case has given a sigh of relief to the victim’s family but also to the nation. The worth considering question is whether this decision is sufficient to end for all such incidences to happen in future? Nevertheless, the death of Zainab has grieved the masses on the one hand and on the other hand woke up the families and state apparatus from the deep slumber of indifference.

The way murderer known to be her relative/neighbourer kidnapped her and murdered her intensified media cry led the State to give a serious thought, though such instances used to happen unnoticed. While applauding the role of media, nobody will like that such like instances in any part of the country may happen.

This most unfortunate incident has multiple dimensions: (i) family being less careful towards their children rearing; (ii) why and how the person psychopath like Imran having heinous criminal mentality are grown and their family are so ignorant towards their criminal mentality growth; (iii) state apathy to deal with social crime of psychopathy.

Sorry to say, this is also reality that we as family are not playing due role with regard our responsibilities towards children upbringing with the exception of few families. We are much more pre-occupied with our business and jobs that we pay little time to our families. In other words, our social, moral and spiritual life has been eclipsed by materialistic approach.

Severe blunders on our part are: failure to focus on our children who feel less comfortable at home and thereby letting them to pass more time in streets; failure to keep our children at closely sharing and cooperative relationship and failure to meet children basic innocent needs whereby they are lured by others through Lollipops or Toffees.

M MUSLIM SHAIKH

Karachi

Related