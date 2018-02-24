Social changes in Saudi Arabia

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman has come forward as the reformer and social engineer of Saudi society. With his drive for modernization of Saudi society he faces biggest challenges against his social reforms agenda. But he has shown resolute determination to implement the essential changes in a quest to bring it at par with the Western societies.

The biggest change that Muhammad Bin Salman has introduced in KSA was to allow the women to drive vehicles, a great decision, because Saudi women were protesting for this since long. For someone like us this seems a normal routine work. But for a society like Saudis it is a big leap forward. Among other reforms, women have also been allowed to work in the offices etc as well as the powers of the religious police have been curtailed too.

The intellectuals and social workers have praised the Prince for making such revolutionary social changes. The younger generation admire his modernization agenda. We, the Pakistanis, pray for the success of our Saudi brethren and especially the Crown Prince.

JAVAID BASHIR Advocate

Lahore

