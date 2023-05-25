Social Champ empowers women in the digital space

Social Champ, a trailblazing digital platform, is taking a bold stance in supporting women in the digital realm and championing gender equality. Recognizing the uphill battle faced by women in the tech industry, Social Champ is determined to create an inclusive environment where women can excel and thrive.

In an industry long dominated by male voices, women have encountered numerous obstacles on their path to success. From workplace disparities to online harassment and biased promotions, women in the digital space have been met with significant challenges. Social Champ is committed to dismantling these barriers and driving progress toward gender parity. ‘One of the major challenges I faced was harassment. For a long time, I used to say no to conversations. I could not allow myself to go and speak anywhere because I’ll be like, what if I say something which doesn’t make sense? So I used to hide a lot, and I used to have low self-esteem to some extent.’ Janet Machuka – founder of Africa Tweet Chat.At Social Champ, gender equality is not just a buzzword; it’s deeply ingrained in the fabric of the organization. The company upholds a steadfast commitment to providing equal salaries, appraisals, promotions, and allowances to all employees, irrespective of gender. The priority is to foster a safe and nurturing workplace that ensures the long-term professional growth and stability of female team members.

Recognizing the invaluable role of working mothers, Social Champ offers a generous three-month paid maternity leave, enabling women to balance their personal and professional commitments seamlessly.