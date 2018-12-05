Social boycott of corrupt elements may terminate corrupt practices in society

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with National Highway Authority (NHA) organized a seminar titled “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan” at NHA headquarters. Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik and Director General (Awareness & Prevention) NAB Mr. Muhammad Altaf Bawany were the chief guests. Objective of this seminar was to educate and advise public authorities and holders of public offices to combat corruption and corrupt practices. The officers and workers of NHA participated in the seminar at large.

Addressing the seminar, Muhammad Altaf Bawany said, besides doing accountability of the people, a completed system of checks and balances exits for accountability of NAB officials. Complaints received in the NAB are processed for immediate action as per rules.

He desired a comprehensive mechanism of answerability in government organizations to ensure corruption free Pakistan. He informed, an effective system and mechanism is available with the NAB for taking action on complaints based on strong evidence. He hoped more concentration of NHA towards maintenance of its projects. Devotion and honesty towards assigned duties may bring better results and improve affairs to achieve corruption free Pakistan. He emphasized upon the need of close coordination between NHA and other provincial road building departments. Within available resources NAB is doing best work and it has recovered billion of rupees from the culprits, he added.

Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik said, believe in Allah Almighty and His fear play basic role in eradicating corrupt practices. However social boycott to the corrupt elements and effective implementation of rules and regulations may help terminate corrupt practices in society.

He said, in order to ensure transparency in Motorways and Highways schemes valuing billion of rupees, NHA is working on E-Procurement, E-Tendering and E-Billing, while to this effect, NHA has already launched its Mobile App for right of access to information. He desired continuous joint efforts to make Pakistan a corrupt free state.

