Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have come to the defence of their leader Babar Azam using the hashtag #sochnabemanahai on Twitter as questions around his captaincy continue to soar.

Haris and Shaheen both sent messages of support for their leader on the social media platform.

“Ap hamaray leader ho or raho ga hamesha inshallah” tweeted Rauf while Shaheen wrote

“Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai”.

“Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi”

The #sochnabemanahai hashtag follows growing unrest among the populace of the country who are quickly becoming disillusioned with the captaincy methods of Babar Azam.

Despite the batter being one of the most prolific scorers of his time, his individual success has not translated to team success on many occasions.

Pakistan being whitewashed by England at home under his leadership, a historic first, has given another rung to the ladder which is calling for his removal from the role with Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and even Shan Masood ready-made replacements that can be called upon.

Pakistan also lost an Asia Cup final and a T20 World Cup final this year under his captaincy.

The general consensus is that both the team and Babar himself will benefit from a regime change and with the added pressure of captaining a side gone, the 28-year-old can focus on just his batting for Pakistan.