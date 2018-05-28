Soaring temperatures pace up glacial melt in north

Islamabad

Growing average temperatures in Pakistan’s north, have increased the melting pace of glaciers, said Mohammad Saleem, spokesperson for Climate Change Ministry and environmental educationist. He said, ‘This may lead to initially a heightened water flows in the Indus river and its various tributaries, located in Gilgit-Baltistan region and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and then follow the depleted flows.’

While the glacial-fed 3,180-km long Indus river, one of the longest rivers in Asia, supports biodiversity, ecosystems of temperate forests and food systems in the country, its sustained flows are vital to the country’s socio-economic, environmental and ecological sustainability. Talking to APP in an exclusive interview on Sunday, the official said that the country’s northern region is home to over 5,000 glaciers. But many of them are melting at a much faster rate because of soaring average temperatures in the mountainous valleys.

‘Presently, the glacial melt is among major global warming-caused risk Pakistan is faced with.—APP