Soaring prices of fruit irk consumers

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The restrictions and ban on various food commodities from Afghanistan via Torkham border have caused the skyrocket prices of fruits in Landikotal bazar which has displeased the tribesmen of the area. The residents of Landikotal Peris Afridi and Maloom Khan Shinwari said that in recent past there were no restrictions nor there was more tax on the import of various fruits to Landikotal.

They said now there was ban and restrictions for shopkeepers, locals and other traders to bring fruits and other vegetables from Afghanistan to Landikotal and other parts of country via Torkham border. The tribesmen said that these restrictions have caused the high prices of fruits like watermelon, apples, apricots and plums in Landikotal bazar.

A fruit seller in Landikotal Umar said that due to restrictions at Torkham border we have to sell apricot with Rs.150, Plum Rs.120 and apples with Rs.200 per ser(1250 Grams). The seller said if authorities lift ban on the border then we could bring these fruits from Afghanistan and could sell here with low prices

The locals demanded that authorities at Pak-Afghan border Torkham should remove these restrictions and should give some compensation to the traders and locals that they could import and bring fruits from Afghanistan easily so that the locals could buy it with reasonable prices in Landikotal. An Afghan vegetable seller Abdul Baseer told this scribe those comparing vegetables prices with the prices of these commodities before Ramazan were low and reasonable but a local of Landikotal said that if authorities at Torkham lift ban on the import of fruits.