Soaring dollar notches up fourth consecutive week of gains

New York

The dollar consolidated gains yesterday and is set for a fourth consecutive week of gains as markets grow optimistic about the outlook for the US currency in the coming weeks despite notching up some relatively quick recent gains.

While some investors have been quick to point to the widening interest rate differentials in favour of the United States as a significant factor in the dollar’s surge, the currency has essentially benefited from a broadening recovery compared with a loss of economic momentum in Europe.—Agencies