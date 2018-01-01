Soaring deforestation can cause human, ecological crises

Islamabad

Taking serious note of the in-depth reports about extremely dismal state of forestry in Sindh published last month in various sections of newspapers, Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan has urged the provincial forest authorities to take measures to restore the province’s lost forest cover and bring increase to it, according to a press release issued here today.

“Without such forest restoration, conservation and protection efforts, the province’s climate vulnerability is destined to aggravate in full gear and increase the pace of recurring floods, coastal cyclones, dusty storms, heat waves, jack up public health costs, furher increase environmental degradation and deepen poverty,” the climate change minister warned.

Referring to the news report, the minister Mushahidullah Khan said that the Sindh provincial government must wake up to the current state of forest cover of 2 per cent and make efforts on the urgent basis to increase it to at least 10-12 per cent to mitigate the impacts of climate change-induced disasters, particularly floods and heat wave, which show increasing trends in the province.—INP