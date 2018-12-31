So what else is new?

Friendly Fire

ANOTHER brand new year, what to talk of a ‘New Pakistan’, is upon us! Despite the hullabaloo, little appears to have changed,though. The proverbial Man-in-the-Street continues his struggle to scrape through. There is little on offer in the nature of consolation. Amidst the Haves’ clamour about a ‘new Pakistan’, the Have-nots’ yearning is still centered on where the family’s next meal is going to come from. Bereft of the knowledge of higher economics – macro or otherwise – and shorn of practically all that man is supposed to live by, the principal concern of the common man is less to achieve the next notch in ‘per capita income’ and more to keep body and soul together, until the next salvo.

The Man-in-the-Street recalls the distant rosy promises (read statistics) hurled his way year after year. And yet he never can get rid of the queasy feeling at the pit of his empty stomach that “there is something rotten in the Kingdom of Denmark”. He cannot but face the fact that his lot is sinking rather than rising. With the prices of everyday commodities shooting up through the ceiling, he had clung to the hope that they would come down with the fall of the international price of crude oil. They did not. As he now ponders on what unkind cuts to make in his family’s daily intake, can one blame him for wondering what went wrong and where?

Meanwhile, poverty keeps on increasing just as the rich continue to get richer. The ‘middle-class’ – or whatever is left of it – is fast being squeezed out of existence thanks to our addled set of priorities. Add to this the fact that the economic czars of the country have long been working in a frenzy to paper over the cracks, rather than tackle the malaise, and you have a picture that is getting murkier and murkier with every passing day. Fuel, electricity and gas remain in short supply. The water crises – alternating between scarcity and surfeit – take a heavy toll. The cost of living has sky-rocketed, while the purchasing power of the common man remains precariously close to rock bottom.

The portents hardly look promising. The price of property has boomed to high heavens; shopkeepers merrily keep on raising the prices of necessities at will, GST or no GST. Sources of water supply are being contaminated with impunity, while the price of bottled water and imported bottled drinks spiral steadily upwards. Parents are being denied places for their children in public sector schools, while the Higher Education Commission has poured billions into hare-brained schemes to produce a handful of PhDs. Meanwhile, private educational institutions and Universities continue to sprout like wild mushrooms after rains, all to cater to children of the chosen few who have their visions fixed across the frontiers of this hapless land! No wonder, the Man-in-the-Street feels let down. He is being shortchanged at every step. The web of statistics and the rosy picture of the distant future macro-economic development spun before him notwithstanding, what is he to make of the contradictory statements coming his way in the field of the security of the State, he has loved and cherished? Needless to add, it is he alone who is called upon to bear each additional burden.

At the time of the infamous U-turn (remember?), the man in the street was told that the country’s salvation lay down the CBM path. He swallowed the glib talk of the spin-doctors and the Foreign Office spokespersons – hook, line and sinker. Time and again, the hapless person was informed that there was more to the ‘composite dialogue’ than meets the eye. In his naiveté, he not only swallowed that line but also enthusiastically applauded every time the oracles informed him that light was discernable at the end of the tunnel. All that he can discern now are tattered bits of tape that had been used to paper-over the ever widening cracks in the erstwhile rotten edifice. The country, meanwhile, is plunged up to its neck in an open-ended war for the spoils. Ham-handed attempts at ‘creating a new Pakistan’, interspersed with calls for restoring the Quaid’s ‘dream’, are making everyone dizzy. Makes the Man-in-the-Street wonder what the self-respect of this once proud nation has metamorphosed into.

We are all what we have been brought up to be. Such is the way with all species. One can hardly expect fish to thrive in desert sands. The problem is that we have to deal with not just natural environment but also contrived and man-made environmental conditions. When a segment of the people is brought up in bubbles, so to speak, where the very atmosphere is conveniently controlled to the optimum degree, subjective rather than objective considerations take hold.

Being neither an economist nor a planner, one has naively come to believe that no people can either survive or prosper on a diet of statistics alone. Mere percentages thrust down the throats of common folk just will not do. When targeting the common man, let our advisers and planners eschew the habit of talking of macro or micro-economic indicators or of strewing confusing statistics in his path. What interests the common man is the trickle-down effect of the economic policies, not mere platitudes. Be that as it may and as demagogues indulge in earth-shaking oratory promising the moon, the wretched Man-in-the-Street still holds on to the shreds of hope that the future would bring good cheer. Optimism among the deprived dies-hard. Here’s wishing all a Happy New Year!

