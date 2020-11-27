‘So-called polls no alternative to right to self-determination’

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, has said that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and so-called elections by India in the territory cannot be an alternative to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Jahangir Ghani Butt addressing party workers and a delegation from Pulwama district in Srinagar urged the world community to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute through the UN resolutions so that a permanent peace could be established in the region.

Jahangir Ghani Butt said that a dialogue process should be initiated between Pakistan and India as early as possible to pave way for peace and prosperity of the region.

He added that three big atomic powers were directly involved in the dispute over Kashmir and were in a state of war which was not in the interest of the region.—KMS