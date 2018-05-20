So-called ceasefire in Kashmir by India a drama: DeM

Islamabad

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that announcing the so-called ceasefire by the Indian authorities makes no sense while India was continuously illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir.

The DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was nothing but a drama and urged the Kashmiri people not to be fooled by such Indian tactics, KMS reported. “The way innocent people are murdered in cold blood in the past few months by the forces, India is now enacting this ceasefire drama to hoodwink the international community,” she added. Rifat Fatima said, “India has not only declared a war against the freedom fighters but also against the common people in the occupied territory.—APP