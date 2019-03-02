Snowy mountains of Murree attract tourists

The snow covered mountains of Murree are not only showcasing beautiful scenery of snow nowadays, but have also become center of attraction for the tourists from all over Pakistan.

A huge number of tourists all across the country especially from Punjab visited Snow covered Malka-e-Kohsar, Murree on Weekend to enjoy the mesmerizing spell of snowfall at its beautiful hills.

The Murree blanketed with white sheets of snow. Amid new spell of snowfall, the markets and streets have come to life in Murree as people from different parts of the country started thronging to the area . The tourist inflow is likely to increase as visitors would visit key tourist spots after snowfall and a weekend would prove a boon for the hotel industry”, said tourist visiting in Murree.

“The snow fall has delighted me because I came from Lahore to enjoy it,” said Ahmad Raza a tourist.

Another tourist Hina Zia with her family was of view that though the intense snowfall had made it difficult for them to move their vehicles on road yet she was enjoying the weather.—APP

