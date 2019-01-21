Snowfall raises water level in dams

Islamabad

Ongoing rain spell and snow fall would be proved golden spell for corps and help to end the water scarcity from the country besides eliminating viral infections.

Talking to media Director General of Pakistan Meteorologist Department Hanif Muhammad on Monday said more rain was expected in upper Punjab federal capital and Hazara divison.

Northern areas including Naran Kaghan, Malam Jabba, and Kalaam would also likely to receive more snowfall in coming three days whereas in Sindh and Balochistan weather would be cleared by Monday.

While replying a question he said that south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawapur, the sporadic rain was expected to be continued.

He termed this rain spell a “golden rain’ for the farmers as it was favorable to wheat and peas harvest and would also help control seasonal diseases.

He further informed that intensity of snowfall might also increase which would help overcome water scarcity the country as more than 90 percent region has received irregular rain continuously.

Agro-experts said this time rain fall has started when it was the most needed as water resources were shrinking, adding, this rain has proved fruitful as it has eradicated worries of cultivators of rain-irrigated regions.

Meteorologists warned northern areas natives to stay in-door in view of l and-sliding as more rainfall is expected during next three days. Scattered rainfall was continued for last two days in different areas across the country which had dropped the temperature to almost freezing level while mercury had also dropped in hot regions of the country due to current rain spell.

The district administration Gilgit has advised people to adopt precautionary measures during the rain spell expected till Friday as more rain and snowfall forecast in Gilgit Baltistan.—APP

