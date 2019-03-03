Snowfall hit Ziarat, breaks ten-year old record

Quetta

Heavy snowfalls on Saturday in Ziarat broke 10 years record due to which disconnected city’s land routes from rest of the country.

According to details, Ziarat roads are covered with snow due to which all the land ties have been disconnected from the rest of country.

Due to heavy snowfalls, people are stranded in homes and gas supply has been effected to the customers.

On the other hand, a new system of rains has been entered in the country due to which weather turned pleasant in several parts of the country.—INP

