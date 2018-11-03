Snowfall disrupts communication system in NAs

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Snowfall has badly disrupted the communication system in Northern Areas and the Gilgit-Baltistan had paralyzed lives of the residents so badly that no one could dare to face intensity of cold weather even for a while, the reliable sources confirmed Saturday. Heavy rain coupled with hailstorm and snowfall on Saturday in the upper parts of Hazara division brought the winter.

Two days continuous spell of heavy rain and snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division continued where Galyat, Thandyani, and Battagram received heavy rain while Kaghan and Naran received snowfall during last two days. Naran received eight inches snowfall while Saiful Malook Lake, Lolopat Sar and Babusar Top received more than one feet snow.

The heavy downpour has also been recorded in the plain areas of the Hazara division which decreased the temperatures and people started the use of winter dresses. After the snowfall in Kaghan, Naran, and downpour coupled with the hailstorm in Galyat, Thandiani and Battagram temperatures were recorded in minus whereas in the plain areas of Hazara region cold weather also forced the people to use winter clothing.

Metrological department has forecast more rain in the plain areas of Hazara division and snowfall in the upper parts during the next 24 hours. Residents of Kaghan and Naran valley have migrated to other parts of Hazara division as the weather changed and snowfall began before its routine time.

