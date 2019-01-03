Snowfall covers hill traps

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

At least six inches snowfall created a smooth white carpet on hill tops known as Meera Jani, Nathiagali, Thandiani, and Changla Gali, while the lower parts of city received torrential rain on Wednesday’s midnight nigh which lasted for three consecutive hours.

Extreme chilly weather was being prevailed unto this evening, while the sky was completely covered with deep clouds, together with cold waves hit the suburban compelling them to stay in door. , the layer of snow was measured 6 inch layer, and the Thandiani road including remaining parts of hilly areas were expressing a glimpse of white carpet , however, road clearance work was continuing on the site in collaboration with the Director General Raza Ali Habib of Galyat Development Authority(GDA), and National Highway Authority(NHWA).

Meanwhile, the DG, GDA department told that heavy machinery was fixed at various spot to clear all roads linked with such mountains, while expressing ray of hope he said that all the existing roads would be cleared within the ambit of few hours.

