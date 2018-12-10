Snowfall at Malka-e-Kohsar attracts tourists

Staff Reporter

With the first snowfall of winter 2018 at Malka-e-Kohsar, Murree here on early Monday morning, the domestic tourists mainly from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started visiting the hills to enjoy the glimpses of snow covered hill tops.

The number of visitors multiplies at the weekend at Murree hills and its adjoining areas with first snowfall while by the end of December, the number of tourists increases to maximum as fun lovers throng the hills in severe cold. An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said, “Thousands of tourists throng to enjoy the first snowfall of the winter at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall and Ayubia.

Murree’s adjoining areas like Galiyat, Bhurban, Ayubia and Nathiagali also get a large influx of visitors due to snowfall. He said PTDC facilitate tourists at such tourism seasons and also announce discount packages at the start of the season to attract tourists.

“The PTDC is also in touch with local administration for the maintenance of traffic,” he added. At this time of year, all restaurants get packed with tourists and the demand of woollies also goes up, as mercury falls below the freezing point. Chief Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf at Murree said the Traffic Police has directed to deploy more staff at Murree to control the traffic situation while the traffic police has also issued traffic advisory to provide help and assistance for the tourists to get awareness on issues.

Traffic Police advises tourists to visit the murree hills with their petrol cars and be careful while taking selfies so that other tourists would not get stuck on the roads. According to the advisory, the visitors should come with a maintained car battery in good condition as the old batteries do not work in intense cold and also try to keep the fuel full in the cars and avoid to false parking.

A helpline number has also setup for assistance of tourists. Talking to media, Sub-Inspector Traffic Police Murree Muhammad Imran said, “we are completely connected with Highway Department of Murree with snow-bikers patrolling in the area to avoid any mishap and we are fully equipped to control any situation in the area.”

