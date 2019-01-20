Snow storm cancels flights, cars services

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

A winter storm that blanketed the Abbottabad together with its surrounding mountainous series with snow on the Meera Jani, Ayubia, Nathiagali, Changla Gali and Thandiani Sunday, forced cancellations of flights and motor cars service during holiday weekend when many tourists were traveling such top tourists resorts of country.

The Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or advisories for a swath of the Gilgit Baltistan which was receiving snowfall constantly since Sunday morning that is home to various million people, said meteorologist department through its weather prediction cell’s report. The storm system, which was moving from west to east and was strengthened by arctic air from GB, hit many parts of the mountains including Northern Areas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Gilgit Baltistan snowfall started since morning, and was continuing sans break, likewise the Northern Areas was under severe grip of cold with snow due to speedy winds full of icy were at the freezing point, an eye witness one of tourists reported from the area.

The layer of snow was observed as well as measured unto two feet. Various flights reported blocked because of foggy weather. Moreover, muddy and slippery roads due to bad weather intensity compelled the people to stop their travel because of fearing land sliding could smash away the uncountable human lives. The lower parts of the hill tops known as Abbottabad city was receiving drizzling for the last four consecutive hours due to which all the streets leading towards localities found muddy while converging large scale rainy water at most of areas at scattered places. However, reports received from hill tops said that land sliding appeared at various localities but no loss of life or property has yet been reported.

Share on: WhatsApp