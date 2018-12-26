What are endangered species, endangered species are any species that are at risk of extinction as a result of a rapid decrease in its population due to changing environmental condition, loss of habitat or predation. Numerous countries have laws offering special protection to these species or their habitats. In Pakistan, there are numerous species that are at risk of extinction such as our national animal Flare horned Markhor, Marco Polo sheep, Ladakh Urial, musk deer, brown bear, Indus Dolphin and amidst the large cats, the beautiful snow leopard.

Snow leopard, scientific name Panthera Uncia, is a keystone species meaning they bring about changes when introduced in a particular ecosystem. Among the big cats, the snow leopard is the most beautiful with its attractively marked fur. Snow leopards have long, thick bushy fur, and their base colour varies from smoky gray to yellowish tan, along with white under-parts. They have dark grey to black open rosettes on their bodies, including small spots of the same colour on their heads and larger spots on their legs and tails. Their eyes are light green or grey in colour which is unusual amongst the big cats.

They are usually found at an elevation of about 3,000 to 4,000 meters. They are the symbols and crucial aspects concerning the biologically rich but frequently omitted alpine ecosystems of Central and South Asia. The species is commonly found in open coniferous forests and high elevated grasslands. In order to survive in the mountainous environment, they have developed various adaptations to aid them in hunting and climbing and fight against the freezing environment they inhabit. They are smaller in size, have a fairly long thick and fuzzy tail enabling them to maintain balance in the rocky habitat; as for their fore-legs they are somewhat shorter with broader fore-paws which distribute their weight better in order to walk on snow, and also have fur on the bottom of their paws which enables them to increase their grip on steep and rocky surfaces.

DR SAHAR FAZAL,

AREEBA KHAN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp