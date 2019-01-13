Snow fall forces inmates to house confinement

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Continuous fall of snow fall on hill tops, together with intermittent rain has compelled suburbs inmates to face bed confinement, including the severity of chill caring and protecting bodies from icy winds for the last Friday morning, however, no breakthrough has been appeared till Saturday evening, but later it was lasted Sunday over night Moreover, the local met office reported that sequence of rainfall and snow on mountainous series of Galyhat would be continued for two incoming days more.

Reports received from Galyat area says that within the ambit of previous 24 hours, the snow layer was observed unto one and half feet, while the top historic Surban valley received at least half feet snow, due to which the entire city was under severe grip of coldest weather. Eye witnesses told that the entire forest comprised of Cheer trees breaches were found touching to earth following the weight of snow layer freeze on them.

Slippery roads, street falling within the limit of Abbottabad city were found fully covered with muddy, including the rainy water converged on scattered places hinder pedestrian to traverse a step forward conveniently. Meanwhile, it has been observed that the all the business Centre’s including big shopping centres were opened for each kind of customer but the traders were seen waiting to them.

In addition, it was pertinent to mention here that no smooth supply of Sui Gas was reported from various localities falling within the ambit of district, Abbottabad. Following the apathy of sui northern gas administration dozens of people unanimously demanded attention of KP government to look into the matter later address such an acute shortage of gas supply keeping in view the severity of chilly weather intensity.

No loss of life and property has been reported from entire district as well as from hill tops till late at Saturday night. All the hotels situated on top of the tourists’ summer resort of Pakistan known as Nathiagali, Thandiani, Meera Jani including Narran valley were fully booked by the tourists to enjoy natural weather snow falling scenic view.

Meanwhile persons were came under avalanche in which two of them sustained injuries at Shekhanda village of Kelash Valley here on Sunday. The officials said that heavy snowfall witnessed in different areas due to which the people faced difficulties to reach their stations. Lawari Tunnel road were completely blocked even the pedestrians have faced difficulties to cross the Lawari Tunnel.

Share on: WhatsApp