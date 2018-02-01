Snow cross jeep rally in swat valley on Feb 4

Islamabad

Islamabad Jeep Club (IJC) has finalized to hold the Snow Cross Jeep Rally in Swat Valley at Kalam on February 4.

The mega event is being organized with the collaboration of Pakistan Army, TKCP and District Administration Swat.

Members of various offroad clubs from Rawalpindi/ Islamabad and other cities have registered their names with their 4×4 vehicles for the snow rally, said Imran Hyder, spokesman of IJC.

The snow rally will be held in four different categories: A Category 3500cc and above; B Category 2600cc to less than 3500cc, C Category up to 2600cc and Women Category.

The participants can visit Islamabad Jeep Club website for more information.

Besides Pakistan renowned Jeep experts,Sahibzada Sultan, Shabab Haider, Babar Khan, FawadZakori, Burhan Kundi, SahibzadaFakhir and Sardar Hassan are expected to contest the adventurous competition.

The snow rally will boost domestic tourism as well as adventure sport in the country, said Imran Hyder. Meanwhile 4×4 Jeep drivers have hailed the efforts of IJC founder AamirMehmood Malik, President Dr. Nadeem Naeem, Vice President Asad Marwat and other members ShahzadSattar, Usman Umarzai and Syed Tufail Ahmed that due to their untiring efforts, this adventure sport has become very popular in the country. The route of the snow rally has been finalized. The trophies will be awarded to the top position holders besides certificates to all the participants on the conclusion of the rally on 4th February afternoon.—Agencies