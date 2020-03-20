Snooker world championship postponed over virus

LONDON The BetfredWorld Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The World Snooker Tour said on Fridayin a statementthat itintendsto hostthetournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible. The statement added: “We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hopeto make a further announcement in the coming days.” WST chairmanBarryHearn said: “These are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it. “Fans aroundthe world – as well as the 144 players involved – are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters,the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible.” Meanwhile,England bossGareth Southgate has urged fans to work together to combat the virus. In an open letter to supporters on the official England Twitter account, Southgate wrote: “For everyone in our country, the primary focus is undoubtedly to look after our families, support our communities and work together to come through what is clearly the most extreme test that we’ve faced collectively in decades. “On behalf of alltheteam and staff, I would like to take this opportunity to send our sympathies to those who have lost loved ones already. Our thoughts are with you and with those who sadly will suffer similarly in the coming period. “In the way you’ve all come together to support our team, we must now work together to combat a virus that is causing physical and emotional issues to so many. So, please continue to follow the guidelines for hygiene and alsothe sensible precautions putin placeto control the spread of the virus in order to protect those most vulnerable to its impact. “That responsibility lies with us all.” Southgate also stressed “the heroes will be the men and women who continue working tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centres to look after our friends and families”. England had home friendlies against Italy and Denmark that were due to take place this month cancelled, and UEFAthen confirmedthis week that Euro 2020 was being postponed by a year.—AFP