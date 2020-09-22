SNGPL urges consumers to use gas wisely

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has informed that the gap between demand and supply of gas increases more than three times during the winter.

During the severe winters, the difference can be as high as 500 MMCFD.

In winter, gas will only be provided during cooking hours.

Due to increasing demand of gas, the Government of Pakistan is ensuring the import of LNG. Despite all these efforts the industrial sector might face load management.

By using gas wisely, the situation can be better. Use electric heaters instead of traditional unhealthy gas heaters and use Solar or instant geysers on priority basis instead of traditional gas geysers, also be sure to use a saver cone and timer device with a traditional gas geyser.