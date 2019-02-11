SNGPL to lay smart transmission network to prevent UFG losses

Karak

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has planned to lay a sophisticated gas transmission network in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province aims at preventing increased UFG (Unaccounted For Gas) losses there. Now, the company is just waiting for release of funds to execute the project, an official source told APP.

“We urgently need funds to complete the project in a period of two year, otherwise the company will face billions of rupees loss due to non-presence of legal network in the area,” he said. The official said the company had so far held several meetings with the provincial authorities on the issue, adding that services of law enforcement departments had also been hired for successful execution of the project.

He said there was a consensus between the provincial government and the SNGPL over removal of illegal connections from Karak district. Replying to a question, the official said as per the revised formula, the UFG pertaining to year 2017-18 was 10.93 percent ( 49,882 mmcf – million cubic feet gas). The revised formula has mainly affected the UFG losses of Peshawar region, he said adding “this has resulted in increase in overall UFG of the company.”

The official clarified that the UFG of company, excluding Peshawar and Mardan regions was 7.69 percent.—APP

