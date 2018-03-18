SNGPL starts installation of pipelines for UC Bajna

Oghi

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Saturday started the installation of gas pipelines for Union Council Bajna with the cost of 6 billion rupees.

PMLN local office bearer, Saqib Bostan briefing the media on the occasion said that the mega project would change fate of the people of living in UC Bajna . He said that PMLN has fulfilled the demands of deprived citizenry by spending a huge amount of Rs. 6 billion for basic amenity of sui gas.

He further said that all credit for this mega project goes to Capt. R Safdar who has played vital role for initiating the project, its grant allocation and release of the funds.

Saqib Bostan maintained that the project would be completed well before forthcoming general elections 2018. He also urged people to select PMLN in next coming elections owing to its record development work including Hazara motorway, sui gas and electricity provision schemes.—APP