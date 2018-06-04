SNGPL, SSGCL gasified 231 villages this year

Islamabad

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have so far gasified around 231 villages and towns in their respective areas during the current fiscal year.

During the period, the two utility companies have laid approximately 328-kilometer gas transmission network, 8,861 km distribution and 1,216 km service lines for gasification of the villages, official sources told APP.

Answering a question, they said, the companies had invested Rs 1,351 million on transmission projects, Rs 10,202 million on distribution projects and Rs 11,198 million on other projects bringing total investment to about Rs 22,751 million.

Besides, the companies provided 428,282 additional gas connections including 426,721 domestic, 1,519 commercial and 42 Industrial in their respective areas across the country. They said Pakistan had an extensive gas network of over 12,829 km transmission,132,065 km distribution and 34,631 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 8.9 million consumers across the country.

In last fiscal year, the sources informed that the SNGPL and SSGCL had laid around 6,129 kilometers transmission network, connected 104 villages and towns with gas network, provided 360,465 domestic, 339 commercial and 20 industrial connections.—APP