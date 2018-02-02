SNGPL provides uninterrupted gas supply

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The SNGPL is making all its efforts to provide uninterrupted gas supplies to all sectors. Following are the some points which we understand to share with our valuable customers, for their understanding. According to SNGPL, current cold wave & foggy conditions across the country has resulted in sharp increase in gas consumption by the domestic sector due to use of gas for water and space heating. Sudden increase in gas consumption by domestic consumers may lead to depletion of system and low pressure in tail end areas in exceptional circumstances. Demand supply situation has considerably improved when compared to last several years owing to injection of RLNG in SNGPL system. It may please be recognized that RLNG is primarily meant for Power, industrial & commercial sectors as its price is considerably higher than the system gas, which is provided to domestic consumers on subsidized tariff. Nevertheless, SNGPL has been injecting RLNG as system gas through peak shaving mechanism to domestic consumers which has helped in mitigating low pressure complaints to a larger extent.