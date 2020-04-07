SNGPL permits domestic users to pay bill in installments

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country and in line with the directive of Government of Pakistan, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has permitted domestic consumers to pay bill in installments.

According to the company spokesperson, SNGPL has started issuing domestic bills for the month of March on the basis of installments. The spokesperson further said that those domestic consumers who have received bill for the month of March without installments can pay their bill in three installments at any bank branch.

All banks have been informed in this regard. It is pertinent to mention that the said facility is only provided to the domestic consumers having bill of up to Rs 2,000 excluding General Sales Tax.