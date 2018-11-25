SNGPL organizes awareness walk on gas conservation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited organized an awareness walk in collaboration with Foreman Christian College Lahore for gas conservation and control of gas theft during winter season.

Managing Director SNGPL Amjad Latif, people belonging to FC College Lahore and civil society and students participated in the walk that started from Hussain Chauk and finished at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

Participants were carrying banners and placards about gas conservation, safe use of gas and control of gas theft.

Share on: WhatsApp