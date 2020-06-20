SNGPL MD holds e-court

To facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, SNGPL organised e-court at his Head Office under the directions of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU). Managing Director SNGPL Amer Tufail listened to public grievances and directed relevant executives for immediate redressal of complaints.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and to ensure safety of consumers, prime minister of Pakistan had directed utility companies to organise e-courts to ensure quick resolution of public complaints. SNGPL led the way by organising e-courts initially at its regional offices where the regional heads listened to the consumers’ complaints. Consumers lodged complaints related to provision of connection, gas pressure and billing at the Head Office. MD Amer Tufail, while directing the relevant executives, ensured consumers of quick resolution of their issues.

The consumers appreciated the initiative of e-courts terming it as a welcoming move which helped them in directly accessing the SNGPL MD. They were of the opinion that other utility companies should follow SNGPL as e-court is helpful in facilitating the consumers while improving transparency in utility companies.