SNGPL MD discusses strategies to implement GoP reform agenda

SNGPL’s Managing Director on Tuesday discussed various strategies to implement GoP reform agenda in respect of Competition and Regulation on the occasion of Pakistan Energy Reform Summit.

Managing Director highlighted roles of Federal Government in formation of policies, oversight of Regulator (OGRA) and SNGPL obligations under the framework.

He elaborated overall transaction structure of SNGPL, indigenous / RLNG gas supplies, consumers pricing and cross subsidies structure originating from GOP socio economic agenda.

He reiterated its commitments to broad based gas sector reforms while opening the same to the competitive private sector. He highlighted the key role that third parties can play in setting up of new terminals and import of RLNG to mitigate the current shortfall in demand supply situation on a sustainable long-term basis.

MD emphasized the use of renewable energy sources in the Country which can effectively bring down the cost of energy in the Country. Currently Renewable energy accounts for less than 1% of our energy requirements.

MD SNGPL was categorical that the Company will no longer be acting a monopoly player and will be promoting level playing field for all including itself.