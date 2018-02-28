SNGPL maintains profit flow

Lahore

SNGPL has declared half yearly results for the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company earned Rs 5,562 million profit before tax as against profit before tax of Rs 5,171 million in the corresponding period and profit after tax of Rs 3,859 million for the period under review, while profit after tax of Rs 3,603 million was declared for the corresponding period.

Resultantly, the Earnings per share of the Company is Rs 6.08 as against the Earnings per share of Rs. 5.68 for the last period which is highest ever in the history of SNGPL for the period under review.

Despite all the economic and financial challenges faced by the Company, it has declared the highest ever profit for the six months ended December 31, 2017. This milestone has achieved under the guidance of the Board of Directors and its Chairman Mr. Muhammad Saeed Mehdi.

The Management of the Company is confident that the success journey of the Company will continue and will be able to maintain its pace for making further success stories in the ensuing financial year.—PR