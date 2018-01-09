SNGPL for judicious gas usage to ensure smooth supply to tail-enders

Islamabad

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has advised its consumers to ensure avoiding excessive use of gas and install quality gas appliances to maintain smooth gas flow in transmission lines and regular supply till the tail-end. “No doubt we are receiving low gas pressure complaints in some areas but it is mainly due to imbalance between demand and supply of the commodity caused by increased gas consumption in the peak winter season, use of illegal methods to suck gas, excessive use of geysers and heathers, installation of substandard gas appliances and somehow technical faults because of the mounting load on the existing transmission network,” a spokesman of the company told APP.

The spokesman said the company was fully aware of the problems being faced by the consumers and its technical teams were busy round-the-clock to address the low gas pressure complaints and raiding the premises where compressors were installed to get the increased flow. He declared the low gas pressure issue of a temporary nature and expressed the confidence to tackle it at the earliest.—APP