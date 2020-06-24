SNGPL donates Rs19 million to PM’s Corona Relief Fund

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has donated Rs 19 million to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19. SNGPL Board of Directors Chairperson Roohi Raees Khan and Managing Director Amer Tufail presented the cheque to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister House.

It is pertinent to mention that the company has so far donated Rs 38 million for Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19. A cheque of Rs 19 million was presented to Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in April by Roohi Raees Khan.

The Board of Directors, in a statement, said that the company stands with the nation in these challenging times and will make every possible effort to help Government of Pakistan in coming out successfully from the pandemic.