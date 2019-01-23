SNGPL conducts operation against illegal connections in KP

Peshawar

Complying the with the direction of Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday conducted an operation against illegal gas connections in Peshawar, reported Radio Pakistan. At least 6,550 meter illegal gas pipelines were cut in the areas of Sarband, Bahadur Kallay, Landi Sarrak, Charsadda road and Landi Arbab.

“Legal actions will be taken against people who are using compressors,” said General Manager SNGPL Peshawar Arbab Saqib. “For this purpose 57 compressors and 68 gas meters have been disconnected.” The work on a 32 km gas supply line from Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar has almost completed but the low gas pressure issue still needs to be addressed.

Similarly, a 16-inch diameter pipeline is being set up that would provide direct gas to the industrial estate near Hayatabad. —INP

