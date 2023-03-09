SNGPL celebrates International Women’s Day

An event was organized at the SNGPL Head Office to mark International Women’s Day. Chairperson Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan was chief Guest of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan said that women are seen engaged in all walks of life today but still a lot needs to be done to protect rights of women. She further said that men and women need to work together to create conducive environment in the society.

Roohi Raees Khan added that Sui Northern has been implementing strict policy regarding workplace harassment and efforts are being made for further improvement in order to enable female employees lodge any complaint without any hesitation. She stressed that women must not seek any relief rather they should work hard to prove themselves.—PR