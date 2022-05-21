SNGPL Annual Sports Gala 2022 concludes

Multan Transmission bags first prize

The fun-filled sports activities of Sui Northern Gas concluded here on Friday. During the three-day Sports Gala, teams from all the regions actively participated. Last day of event ended with final 100-meter race and a thrilling tug of war game.

In these competitions, Multan (Transmission) team won the match with first position by scoring 59 points while Lahore (Distribution) got second position with 52 points while Head Office and Faisalabad (Distribution) secured third position with 27 points each. Yaqub (Multan-Transmission) got the Best Player prize for his outstanding performance. Managing Director Ali. J Hamdani also participated in the event as the Chief Guest. While addressing the ceremony, he said SNGPL employees should actively participate in games. Regions should also engage in regular sports in a more organized manner.