SNGPL announces to provide uninterrupted gas supply

LAHORE : Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has announced to provide uninterrupted gas supply to consumers round-the-year specially in winter.

In a media interview Sunday, Managing Director Amjad Latif said that supply of gas has been increased due to import of RLNG and the company has come in a position to meet demand of consumers without any interruption. He said that industrial consumers, CNG pumps and Thermal power stations are not facing any gas load-shedding problems at present.

The MD said the masses should also cooperate in this regard

and avoid installation of gas compressors. He added that use of heaters and geysers should be made limited.

Amjad Latif said the SNGPL’s share value was increased more than four times during the last one-and-half years of his tenure as MD. A very handsome dividend is also earned by the shareholders of the SNGPL.

To another query, he said” “Culture of hardwork, sense of ownership and team effort have enabled the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to set new records of financial gains and serving the consumers”. When asked about main reason behind his personal achievements from an Sub-engineer to the MD, he said that hardwork and good intention for others was the main reason. “I did not availed even 37 leaves in 37 years service”, he added.

“I am a man who did almost all of his job in fields and being the MD now I am fully aware of the ground realities in my organization, this enabled me to boost working of my company”, he concluded.

Orignally published by NNI