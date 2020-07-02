SNGPL disconnects illegal connections

SNGPL Special Task Force for UFG Control HO, has conducted a successful raid at Pharmanite Housing Scheme, Kamahan Road, Lahore and disconnected a domestic meter being used for commercial purpose. Gas through domestic meter was being used in a well known hotel called Pharmanite Hotel, for operation of 24 nozzles burners, tandoor, 18 nozzles burners, 12 nozzles burners, oven and domestic stoves.

Gas meter has been disconnected and sent to laboratory for flow proving. The case is being processed for booking of volume. Moreover an application in local police station is also being submitted for lodging FIR against the consumer.