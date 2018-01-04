SNGL to establish facilitation desk at LCCI

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will establish a facilitation desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry that will be headed by the LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil. It was decided at a meeting between the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Managing Director SNGPL Amjad Latif at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil also spoke on the occasion while meeting was also attended by Amjad Ali Jawa, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, Rizwan Akhter Shamsi and other members. It was also decided the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will appoint a focul person for coordination with SNGPL on day-by-day issues. LCCI President and MD SNGPL also formed a committee comprising LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh and Mian Muhammad Nawaz to facilitate businessmen in connection with their gas related problems. MD SNGPL Amjad Latif said that establishment of facilitation desk at LCCI.