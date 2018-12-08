Snatching mobile phone

Through the column of your esteemed daily I would like to draw the attention of the higher authorities toward the serious issue of our city Karachi. As we know that the crime of mobile snatching has become common, people don’t feel safe anymore while walking on the road, sitting in a bus and riding on motorcycles with their mobile phones and they go to park for enjoyment but parks are also not safe from this criminal act.

The law and order situation is quite unsatisfactory in Karachi. Everybody is worried about the lawlessness. The police are not doing their duties to check all these illegal activities. Many people lost their life because of their resistance while giving mobile phone to the gangsters. Therefore, it is advisable that the mobile phone is given to the robber calmly because any resistance can lead to the loss of life. It is the responsibility of the government to take some concrete steps to root out this crime. I hope the authorities will take immediate action against this problem and solve this problem as soon as possible.

RAFIA ABDUL JABBAR

Via email

