‘Snakes and ladders’ being played for 71 years need to end

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday demanded an end to the ‘snakes and ladders game being played for the past 71 years’ and called on the government to take all parties on board to uphold democracy.

He was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, in his first appearance at the Parliament since his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau in connection to a housing society scam earlier this month.

Urging an end to political victimisation of the opposition members, Rafique lambasted NAB for using its ‘black law’ to avenge people in the name of accountability.

He admitted that he was not satisfied with the transparency of accountability even during PML-N’s tenure, and said the ‘snake and ladders game’ being played for the past 71 years needed to end.

‘Honourable Speaker, allow me to say this, I’m not among [those] people who want PTI’s turn to come next,’ he said, adding that he had ‘suspicion that some of your people will be [arrested] to balance out [political victimisation].’

‘This isn’t [right]. Nobody should dare to force me to become an informer against my political opponents,’ the former railways minister said.

‘Sometimes we are declared traitors, sometimes we are labeled as anarchists. Who are these people who think of themselves as patriots and of others as traitors?’ he questioned.

‘We have suffered jail before also, it’s nothing new for us. But it’s our request to prevent others from facing the same [suffering]. When will this snakes and ladders game finish?’

Rafique called on all opposition parties, the government, the judiciary and the establishment to think with a cool mind as to in which direction they were taking Pakistan.

‘Our real competition is not amongst ourselves, it’s against poverty, economic crisis,’ he stressed. The PML-N veteran warned that the country’s political temperature was heating up.

‘If Asif Ali Zardari is arrested, then mark my words, the [political] tensions will worsen. ‘It is our request, please evaluate the situation with a cool mind,’ he urged, adding that the government should take all political parties on board to strengthen the charter of democracy.

Rafique was earlier brought to Islamabad from Lahore, after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser issued a production order for him on Thursday.

Rafique, who is currently being probed over corrup-tion charges, termed the National Accountability Bureau law as a ‘black law that had been used to victimise political opponents since its inception’. He raised questions over the accountability process, claiming that it was not fair and transparent.

‘The parliament is still not independent,’ Rafique claimed. ‘If it were truly independent, the speaker would have issued my production orders on the first day. I have met the speaker a few times and he is a genuine and strong man. I realise that he faced a lot of pressure and as a result of your (assembly’s) ef-forts, today I got the chance to speak here.’

Referring to his arrest in the Paragon Housing Soci-ety scam, he said that the NAB could not produce any evidence of wrongdoing against him.

