Snake threats, shoe-throwing force IPL team out of Chennai

Chennai

Protest-hit Chennai Super Kings were Thursday ordered to play all their remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) home games 1,200 kilometres away in Pune after players had shoes thrown at them and were threatened with snakes being unleashed into their stadium. Demonstrations marred Chennai’s winning return to the IPL after a two-year ban for corruption on Tuesday night, against Kolkata Knight Riders, and when a threat to unleash snakes followed it prompted the officials to act.

Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu state, which has seen volatile protests over the handling of a water-shortage crisis with the authorities saying they could not guarantee security at Super Kings’ matches.

“The IPL governing council assessed the current situation in Chennai and a decision was taken to shift the matches from the MA Chidambaram Stadium to Pune,” a league statement said on Thursday. That means all of Chennai’s six remaining home games in the cash-rich tournament will be on the other side of India 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) away. Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson was among the first to comment.

“Very sad for our team @ChennaiIPL and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap,” the veteran Australian said on Twitter.

“I trust a ‘peaceful’ resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome,” said coach Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain. Senior batsman Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to say he would miss “our home ground” and the fans. “You are always in our hearts,” he added in the message.—AFP