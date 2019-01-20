Smuggled mobile phones worth Rs15m seized, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shikarpur Farooque Amjad claimed to have seized 620 expensive smuggled mobiles of Samsung, Motorola and other companies which were packed in five bags and apprehended three suspects identified as Habib Ul Rehman, inhabitant of West Karachi, Shazad Shah, resident of Karachi, and Mujeeb Ul Rehman, native of Orangi Town Karachi.

This was said by him during media briefing at his office, here on Sunday.

ASP further said that following on the spy information a police party led by Muhammad Ayoub Dogar, the SHO New Faujdari Police Station, conducted raid at Railway Station Shikarpur when three suspects were heading to Karachi traveling by train adding seized mobiles phones were smuggled from Afghanistan and termed it a big achievement of Shikarpur police and announced 5000 reward money for SHO.

A case was to be registered till filling of this news file.

