The police recovered huge quantity of non-custom paid items valuing about a hundred million rupees during a raid on godown here on Friday.

On a tip-off, police team headed by CPO Multan Khurram Haider and under supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Fazal raided a godown near Bahawalpur Bypass in Multan.

During operation, non-custom paid items cloth, cigarette, betelnut and other goods worth 100 million rupees were recovered. The recovered items were handed over to custom officials.—INP