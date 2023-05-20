Smuggled iphones worth millions seized at airport

Pakistan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.According to Customs spokesperson, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff received credible information about a bid to smuggle iPhones. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained passenger who reached Karachi from Dubai.

During the surveillance, the Customs staff scanned the baggage of passenger and recovered more than 35 mobile phones including iPhone-XS, X-max, worth about Rs10 million approximately.

A case has been registered against the passenger as he failed to produce tax details to the customs staff.In a similar action, Custom officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.