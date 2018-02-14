The police on Monday seized smuggled Iranian diesel from SITE area of the city during snap checking and arrested two persons from the spot.
The police said that 2400 liters smuggled diesel was seized from a mini truck. Two accused namely Ismail Shah and Muhammad Hamid were also arrested from the spot. Further action is underway.—APP
Smuggled diesel seized, two held
